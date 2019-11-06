View all in Latest
Convicted racist Vicki Momberg hands herself over to the police

Momberg handed herself over to police after a warrant for her arrest was issued due to her no-show in court in August.

FILE: Convicted racist Vicky Momberg. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
FILE: Convicted racist Vicky Momberg. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
37 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Convicted racist Vicki Momberg has been rearrested on Wednesday after she was said to be on the run.

Momberg handed herself over to police after a warrant of arrest was issued due to her no-show in court in August.

The former real estate agent was found guilty of four charged of crimen injuria after using the k-word during an altercation with a police officer back in 2016.

The police's Mathapelo Peters said she would be handed over to relevant authorities.

