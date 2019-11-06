Convicted racist Vicki Momberg hands herself over to the police

Momberg handed herself over to police after a warrant for her arrest was issued due to her no-show in court in August.

JOHANNESBURG - Convicted racist Vicki Momberg has been rearrested on Wednesday after she was said to be on the run.

The former real estate agent was found guilty of four charged of crimen injuria after using the k-word during an altercation with a police officer back in 2016.

The police's Mathapelo Peters said she would be handed over to relevant authorities.