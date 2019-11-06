Church appeals to govt to help assist foreign nationals in CT
Hundreds are living in a chapel off Greenmarket Square in the CBD after police forcibly removed them from outside the UN Refugee Agency offices almost a week ago.
CAPE TOWN - The Methodist Church is appealing to government to come up with a plan to assist foreign nationals in Cape Town.
Hundreds are living in a chapel off Greenmarket Square in the CBD after police forcibly removed them from outside the UN Refugee Agency offices almost a week ago.
They're demanding that the agency helped them to leave South Africa due to xenophobia.
Reverend Alan Storey stopped police from entering the church last week, saying the way people were treated by police was unacceptable.
He said they opened their doors to provide a safe space but added it was a temporary situation that could not last forever.
"I worry about the overcrowding. What if thee's a fire? What happens? And if people get sick, there are lots of children and it will spread."
#LeavingSA Gift of the Givers Ali Sablay says last week there were outbreaks of TB and diarrhea and the medical team needed to assist. They will continue to provide meals. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/4kOWr86Dv2— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 5, 2019
#LeavingSA Organization Gift of the Givers preparing food for foreign nationals at the Methodist Church this afternoon.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 5, 2019
They fled here after police forcibly removed them from outside UN Refugee Agency offices almost a week ago. KP pic.twitter.com/1SGP2APwzF
Storey said that the refugees had real safety concerns as well as documentation issues that need to be addressed.
"This is a cry for South Africa and for Home Affairs and for government to listen, show some leadership and to intervene."
Gift of the Givers' Ali Sablay said last week that there were outbreaks of TB and diarrhea and the medical team needed to assist.
He said that they would continue to provide meals.
"We are working very close with Reverend Storey as it is taking a great toll on the church as well, so we are providing hot nutritious meals, water, sanitary towels, nappies..."
Popular in Local
-
DA MP Hlanganani Gumbi to Helen Zille: Race matters
-
Mkhwebane welcomes court ruling on Zille's colonialism tweets
-
Eskom 'disappointed' by Moody’s decision to downgrade unsecured debt
-
Boks to go on national tour to showcase Webb Ellis Cup
-
GALLERY: A rapturous welcome for the Springboks
-
Investment conference no gimmick, says Ramaphosa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.