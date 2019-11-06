Cape Town City FC appoints Dutch international Jan Olde Riekerink as new coach
Jan Olde Riekerink takes over from sacked Benni McCarthy after his shocking contract termination by the club due to poor league form.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City have moved swiftly in finding a new head coach by appointing former Galatasaray, Gent and Ajax Amsterdam manager Jan Olde Riekerink on Wednesday.
Olde Riekerink takes over from sacked Benni McCarthy after his shocking contract termination by the club due to poor league form.
The Citizens made an announcement on Wednesday ahead of their Absa Premiership match against Polokwane City at Cape Town Stadium.
The Dutch international played professionally for Sparta Rotterdam, FC Dordrecht and Telstar.
He became manager of Turkish club Galatasaray in March 2016.
Another era of excellence begins 💫— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) November 6, 2019
"I'm really proud to be back here, and I'm really proud to coach this team." #iamCityFC#JanOldeRiekerink@joriekerink pic.twitter.com/hkIYzmxLwH
Popular in Sport
-
More of Springboks' bunch of winners arrive home
-
CARTOON: Ministry of Good Sportsmanship
-
Springboks: We're humbled, thank you SA!
-
South Africans gave us reasons to win - says Kolisi
-
Boks to go on national tour to showcase Webb Ellis Cup
-
Springboks' Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira retires from international rugby
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.