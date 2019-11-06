Cape Town City FC appoints Dutch international Jan Olde Riekerink as new coach

Jan Olde Riekerink takes over from sacked Benni McCarthy after his shocking contract termination by the club due to poor league form.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City have moved swiftly in finding a new head coach by appointing former Galatasaray, Gent and Ajax Amsterdam manager Jan Olde Riekerink on Wednesday.

The Citizens made an announcement on Wednesday ahead of their Absa Premiership match against Polokwane City at Cape Town Stadium.

The Dutch international played professionally for Sparta Rotterdam, FC Dordrecht and Telstar.

He became manager of Turkish club Galatasaray in March 2016.