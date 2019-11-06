Boks to go on national tour to showcase Webb Ellis Cup

It was a celebratory atmosphere as Rassie Erasmus, Siya Kolisi and the rest of the team touched down at the OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday.

KEMPTON PARK - The Springboks are now set to tour a few major cities around the country after arriving home amid much fanfare and excitement.

It was a special day for all South Africans as the Web Ellis Cup arrived on South African soil for the first time in 12 years.

Kolisi and Erasmus received the biggest cheers as they came through the gates holding the trophy aloft.

It was also a special day for Erasmus, who celebrated his birthday in style.

He said South Africa must use the win to continue developing the game: "Another wish on my birthday is to use the victory as a springboard to make sure that we don't again lose some of the other things that we had in 2007 and 1995."

The Boks are set to embark on a nationwide trophy parade, starting in Gauteng on Thursday.

