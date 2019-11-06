Boks to go on national tour to showcase Webb Ellis Cup
It was a celebratory atmosphere as Rassie Erasmus, Siya Kolisi and the rest of the team touched down at the OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday.
KEMPTON PARK - The Springboks are now set to tour a few major cities around the country after arriving home amid much fanfare and excitement.
It was a celebratory atmosphere as Rassie Erasmus, Siya Kolisi and the rest of the team touched down at the OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday.
WATCH: Siya Kolisi to SA kids: Keep dreaming, keeping believing and keeping pushing
It was a special day for all South Africans as the Web Ellis Cup arrived on South African soil for the first time in 12 years.
Kolisi and Erasmus received the biggest cheers as they came through the gates holding the trophy aloft.
It was also a special day for Erasmus, who celebrated his birthday in style.
He said South Africa must use the win to continue developing the game: "Another wish on my birthday is to use the victory as a springboard to make sure that we don't again lose some of the other things that we had in 2007 and 1995."
The Boks are set to embark on a nationwide trophy parade, starting in Gauteng on Thursday.
GALLERY: A rapturous welcome for the Springboks
Popular in Sport
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.