Assaults, stoning and smearing as CoCT deals with 92 Guy Fawkes incidents

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said it received about 92 calls relating to Guy Fawkes incidents across the city.

Ten assault incidents, four fights, six intimidation reports and two properties were damaged on Tuesday.

The city's Wayne Dyason said there were also 40 complaints of fireworks being discharged and 23 cases of members of the public selling fireworks illegally.

Dyason said that some of the problematic areas were Tafelsig, Elsies River, Pelican Park and Lavender Hill.

"In Tafelsig, there were incidents of youths running around smearing people and cars with Nugget, they were also slapping them with paint and there was also an incident where a bus was stoned."

He said that in Seawinds people stoned cars and prevented residents from entering their properties.

"Groups of youth were running around stoning cars. At one point they even formed a human chain and prevented residents from getting into their properties - that was in the Military Road and surrounding area."