Another EC taxi boss escapes an apparent hit
He didn't open when his attackers knocked on his door and they then shot at six of his vehicles.
JOHANNESBURG - An Eastern Cape taxi boss has escaped an apparent hit amid a wave of taxi-related shootings in the province.
Police say it appears the man was followed home on Tuesday night.
This week, two taxi bosses were gunned down in separate attacks in Mthatha and Port Elizabeth.
On Tuesday morning, a 43-year-old man was shot dead after dropping off his nine-year-old son at school. His wife survived the attack.
On Monday night, a 39-year-old man who police say was the chairperson of one of the taxi associations was shot dead at the Lindile locality, in Mthatha.
Police say he was on his way home when he was ambushed.
He managed to get out of his vehicle and made it to a nearby house where he died.
Arrests have yet to be made in connection with these incidents.
