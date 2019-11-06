ANCYL: Justice must be served for Uyinene Mrwetyana

Luyanda Botha, the man accused of murdering and raping 19-year-old Uyinene Mrwetyana is expected back in court on Thursday.

Luyanda Botha is accused of attacking the UCT student inside the Clareinch Post Office in August.

At his second court appearance on Tuesday, the matter was postponed to Thursday, at which point it will be transferred to the Western Cape High Court for the matter to resume on 15 November.

"Murderer" and "show your face" are what some people in the public gallery shouted at Botha as he entered the dock.

The 42-year-old indicated he would not be applying for bail and the matter was postponed.

The ANC Youth League's Luzuko Bashman was among a number of protesters at court.

"This is a matter that is basically an open and shut one. The perpetrator has already confessed, the justice system must do justice by Uyinene and all of us who have been calling for tougher sentences."

After the court appearance, NPA Western Cape Head Rodney de Kock revealed a second rape would be added to the charge sheet and the defence would be given time to prepare.

"The postponement is to give the defence the opportunity to take proper instructions form the accused regarding this matter: What is the intention of the accused? What does the accused want to do?"

He did not provide more details regarding the latest charge.