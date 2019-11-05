Zuma in court to challenge Hanekom defamation ruling

After it emerged in July that Hanekom had met with the to discuss plans to oust Zuma, the former president took to social media and called him an enemy agent.

JOHANNESBURG – Former President Jacob Zuma is on Tuesday expected to argue why he disagrees with the Durban High Court ruling which forced him to apologise to former minister Derek Hanekom.

After it emerged in July that Hanekom had met with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to discuss plans to oust Zuma, the former president took to social media and called him an enemy agent.

The court found the statement to be derogatory and false, ordering him to delete the tweet and apologise within 24 hours.

Judge Dhaya Pillay said while Zuma admitted that calling Hanekom a known enemy agent or an apartheid spy was defamatory, he denied that his tweet cast aspersions on the character and integrity of the former deputy minister of science and technology.