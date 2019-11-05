WATCH LIVE: South Africans welcome the Springboks

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
Go

WATCH LIVE: South Africans welcome the Springboks

We can't tell if the Springboks are more excited to be home or if South Africans are happier seeing the Rugby World Cup champions return from Japan.

springbokjpg
springbokjpg
18 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Hundreds of fans are gathered at the OR Tambo International Aiport on Tuesday as they welcome the Sptinboks from.

The men in green and gold made the nation proud on Saturday when they lifted the Webb Ellis trophy after beating England 32-12 in Japan.

So far, World Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit, Elton Jantjies, Faf de Klerk and forwards coach Matt Proudfoot, Duane Vermeulen, Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi among others have arrived at the airport.

We can't tell if the Springboks are more excited to be home or if South Africans are happier seeing the Rugby World Cup champions return from Japan.

WATCH LIVE: Jubilant scenes at OR Tambo airport for the Springboks

Posted by Eyewitness News on Tuesday, 5 November 2019

Captain Siya Kolisi is expected to touch down on home soil with the Webb Ellis Trophy at around 7 pm.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA