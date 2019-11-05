WATCH LIVE: South Africans welcome the Springboks

We can't tell if the Springboks are more excited to be home or if South Africans are happier seeing the Rugby World Cup champions return from Japan.

JOHANNESBURG - Hundreds of fans are gathered at the OR Tambo International Aiport on Tuesday as they welcome the Sptinboks from.

The men in green and gold made the nation proud on Saturday when they lifted the Webb Ellis trophy after beating England 32-12 in Japan.

So far, World Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit, Elton Jantjies, Faf de Klerk and forwards coach Matt Proudfoot, Duane Vermeulen, Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi among others have arrived at the airport.

Captain Siya Kolisi is expected to touch down on home soil with the Webb Ellis Trophy at around 7 pm.