Walk the talk on growing SA's economy, Cosatu tells govt & business
The conference is the second since its inception last year, where government succeeded to raise R300 billion in investment commitments.
JOHANNESBURG – Cosatu raised concerns on Tuesday as the country’s investment conference got under way.
The conference is the second since its inception last year, where government succeeded to raise R300 billion in investment commitments.
The trade union federation said it was hopeful after last year’s conference but said government and business had become lethargic in implementing previous resolutions.
This year the investment goal has been set at R1.2 trillion.
Cosatu commended efforts by government to find solutions to unemployment in the country. However, the trade union said government, together with the business community, should implement plans.
Although investment in the country has not led to major gains, the Reserve Bank reported recently that 2019 had seen the highest level of investment inflows.
Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa has hailed as phenomenal the launch of the automotive special economic zone in Tshwane, which is envisaged to attract over R3 billion in long-term investments.
The investment conference will also discuss the impact of investment on the South African Jobs Fund.
President @CyrilRamaphosa officially launches the Tshwane Automotive Hub this morning at the Ford Motor Company in Silverton, Tshwane. #InvestSA pic.twitter.com/Pp7uGcyOAr— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) November 5, 2019
More in Business
-
Parly told govt must implement turnaround plans to save SA’s economy
-
SABC opts for skills audit over retrenchments in turnaround strategy
-
SA investment conference ‘opportunity to have frank discussions with business’
-
Ramaphosa celebrates launch of Tshwane automotive special economic zone
-
Financial commission says govt must stop e-tolls 'double speak'
-
Rand edges firmer as post Moody's jitters begin to wane
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.