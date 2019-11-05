Uyinene Mrwetyana murder accused won’t be applying for bail
The matter has now been postponed to Thursday and will be formally transferred to the Western Cape High Court.
CAPE TOWN - Luyanda Botha, who stands accused of raping and murdering 19-year-old student Uyinene Mrwetyana, made a brief appearance at Wynberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
Courtroom four at the Wynberg Magistrates Court was packed.
Emotional relatives and members of the public glared at Botha as he entered the dock from the holding cells.
Some gasped and even shouted at the accused to show his face as he tried to conceal it with a hoodie.
A previous court order preventing the man from being named was lifted.
The court was told the investigation had been completed. Botha indicated that he would not be applying for bail.
Western Cape Director of Public Prosecutions Rodney De Kock handled the case for the State.
He attempted to hide his face as he made his way to the dock this morning. LP pic.twitter.com/HnYSsG4PhF— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 5, 2019
