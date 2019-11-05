Uyinene Mrwetyana murder: Accused expected back in court

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
Go

Uyinene Mrwetyana murder: Accused expected back in court

At his previous court appearance, he did not apply for bail and the matter was postponed for further investigation.

Flowers, posters and messages outside the post office in Claremont where Uyinene Mrwetyana was murdered. Picture: Lizell Persens/EWN
Flowers, posters and messages outside the post office in Claremont where Uyinene Mrwetyana was murdered. Picture: Lizell Persens/EWN
30 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A Post Office worker accused of raping and murdering a UCT student in a Claremont post office is back in court on Tuesday.

Uyinene Mrwetyana (19) was attacked inside the Clareinch Post Office in August.

The 42-year-old accused had apparently confessed to the crimes but could not be named by order of the court.

It's been more than two months since Mrwetyana was lured to the Clareinch Post Office where she was raped and bludgeoned with a scale.

Police investigations led to the arrest of the accused six days later and he then apparently admitted to the attack.

It's since emerged that the man had a criminal record prior to his Post Office appointment.

At his previous court appearance, he did not apply for bail and the matter was postponed for further investigation.

Investigators were still awaiting the results of DNA tests on blood found inside the post office, the suspect's car and his shoes.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA