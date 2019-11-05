Uyinene Mrwetyana murder: Accused expected back in court
At his previous court appearance, he did not apply for bail and the matter was postponed for further investigation.
CAPE TOWN - A Post Office worker accused of raping and murdering a UCT student in a Claremont post office is back in court on Tuesday.
Uyinene Mrwetyana (19) was attacked inside the Clareinch Post Office in August.
The 42-year-old accused had apparently confessed to the crimes but could not be named by order of the court.
It's been more than two months since Mrwetyana was lured to the Clareinch Post Office where she was raped and bludgeoned with a scale.
Police investigations led to the arrest of the accused six days later and he then apparently admitted to the attack.
It's since emerged that the man had a criminal record prior to his Post Office appointment.
At his previous court appearance, he did not apply for bail and the matter was postponed for further investigation.
Investigators were still awaiting the results of DNA tests on blood found inside the post office, the suspect's car and his shoes.
Popular in Local
-
Mkhwebane accused of covering up corruption at Prasa
-
Unite Behind: PP's Prasa report proof she doesn't understand her duties
-
CARTOON: Ministry of Good Sportsmanship
-
Project to extend Koeberg power plant under way, says Eskom
-
Prasa terminates contracts with private security companies
-
ANALYSIS: Does Soweto owe Eskom R18 billion in unpaid electricity?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.