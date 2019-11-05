Uyinene Mrwetyana murder: Accused expected back in court

At his previous court appearance, he did not apply for bail and the matter was postponed for further investigation.

CAPE TOWN - A Post Office worker accused of raping and murdering a UCT student in a Claremont post office is back in court on Tuesday.

Uyinene Mrwetyana (19) was attacked inside the Clareinch Post Office in August.

The 42-year-old accused had apparently confessed to the crimes but could not be named by order of the court.

It's been more than two months since Mrwetyana was lured to the Clareinch Post Office where she was raped and bludgeoned with a scale.

Police investigations led to the arrest of the accused six days later and he then apparently admitted to the attack.

It's since emerged that the man had a criminal record prior to his Post Office appointment.

At his previous court appearance, he did not apply for bail and the matter was postponed for further investigation.

Investigators were still awaiting the results of DNA tests on blood found inside the post office, the suspect's car and his shoes.