Unite Behind: PP's Prasa report proof she doesn't understand her duties

Mkhwebane was accused of turning a blind eye to allegations of financial mismanagement, procurement irregularities and improper expenditure amounting to billions of rands.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is once again being accused of not understanding her constitutional duties, this time by civil society organisation Unite Behind.

The organisation has approached the High Court in Pretoria seeking to set aside Mkhwebane’s report into corruption and maladministration at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

It has accused the Public Protector of covering up corruption.

Earlier this year, Mkhwebane released the report, which was a follow up to her predecessor Thuli Madonsela’s investigation on Prasa, which revealed widescale graft.

Unite Behind said that Mkhwebane’s report on Prasa was proof that she did not understand the nature and importance of her constitutional duties.

The organisation claimed that Mkhwebane failed to properly and effectively investigate the complaints that Madonsela had deferred to her.

It also claimed she interviewed three new people who were not implicated in the allegations and failed to interview whistleblowers.

It concluded that Mkhwebane’s report proved she was incapable of performing the functions of her office effectively and that she had acted in bad faith and for an ulterior motive.