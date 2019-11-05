Trump speaks with Egypt's Sisi, backs talks on disputed Ethiopia dam
Egypt’s foreign minister said last week the Trump administration had invited the three countries to a meeting in Washington on 6 November to try to break the deadlock in the talks.
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump spoke with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Monday and voiced support for negotiations between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan over a giant hydroelectric dam on Ethiopia’s Blue Nile, the White House said.
Egypt’s foreign minister said last week the Trump administration had invited the three countries to a meeting in Washington on 6 November to try to break the deadlock in the talks.
Egypt fears the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) could restrict already scarce supplies of water from the Nile, on which it is almost entirely dependent. Ethiopia says the dam is crucial to its economic development.
“President Trump expressed support for Egypt, Ethiopia, and Sudan’s ongoing negotiations to reach a collaborative agreement on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.
The statement did not mention any meeting in Washington.
In recent weeks, Egypt has called for an external mediator on the issue, saying three-way talks have been exhausted.
Ethiopia has previously rejected the idea and is expected to start filling the reservoir behind the dam next year.
Popular in Africa
-
Khama wants probes into Botswana intelligence bodies' alleged abuse of power
-
Zim medical students angry over university decision to schedule exams in 3 weeks
-
Zimbabwe minister charged with corruption costing $3.7 million
-
Sudan discussing cash transfers to poor as part of food subsidies plan
-
Khama denies claims he opened offshore accounts linked to Motsepe-Radebe
-
Egypt forces say they kill 83 militants in Sinai
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.