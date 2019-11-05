Thales approaches ConCourt over Zuma corruption trial
The company is accused of agreeing to pay former President Jacob Zuma R500,000 annually for protection from an investigation into the multi-billion rand arms deal.
JOHANNESBURG - French arms company Thales approached the Constitutional Court on Tuesday for leave to appeal the Pietermaritzburg High Court ruling, which dismissed its application for a stay of prosecution.
The company is accused of agreeing to pay former President Jacob Zuma R500,000 annually for protection from an investigation into the multi-billion rand arms deal.
* Jacob Zuma is 'sick' & can't appear at state capture inquiry
Last month, the Pietermaritzburg High Court dismissed an application by Zuma and Thales for a permanent stay of prosecution and set a provisional trial date for February next year.
On Friday last week, Zuma filed his papers in the Pietermaritzburg High Court also seeking to appeal the court’s decision.
He argued that last month’s ruling dismissing his application for the corruption case to be dismissed was biased and aimed at assisting the National Prosecuting Authority in violating his constitutional rights.
He also argued it was wrong for his stay of prosecution application to be heard by a full bench of judges instead of one.
At the same time, Thales is expected to argue that it has no knowledge of any transgressions having been committed by any of its employees in relation to the awarding of the contracts for the arms deal.
Zuma’s appeal in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court and Thales’ decision to approach the highest court in the land will see further delays in the case finally getting to trial.
Popular in Local
-
Jacob Zuma is 'sick' & can't appear at state capture inquiry
-
BLF deregistered as a political party
-
Govt wants prepaid water metres installed as residents refuse to pay
-
CARTOON: Ministry of Good Sportsmanship
-
ANC must not have feelings about unions fighting for workers - Zikalala
-
Financial commission says govt must stop e-tolls 'double speak'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.