More of Springboks' bunch of winners arrive home

Among the first players to land are Duane Vermeulen, Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi.

JOHANNESBURG - More Springboks players have touched down at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday following their victorious Rugby World Cup campaign in Japan.

South Africa beat England 32-12 on Saturday to clinch a third world cup title.

There are loud cheers as fans continue to wait for the arrival of the rest of the Springbok team.

So far, World Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit, Elton Jantjies, Faf de Klerk and forwards coach Matt Proudfoot, Duane Vermeulen, Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi have arrived to greet the crowd.

Supporters said they were looking forward to seeing more players come through the gates.

“I’m just excited to see them bring the cup back home, it’s just overwhelming,” one man said.

Another supporter said: “I’m so excited, I wanted to be part of this event because they really made us proud.”

#Springboks The moment fans went from singing to welcoming the first group of players and coaching staff which includes Matt Proudfoot. pic.twitter.com/eVxjFAv4Ki — EWN Sport (@EWNsport) November 5, 2019

#Springboks it’s a total shutdown at the international arrivals area as continue to wait for more members of the team #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/pipdDIUdd2 — EWN Sport (@EWNsport) November 5, 2019

Vermuelen was man of the match in the final, Mapimpi became the first Springbok player to score a try in a world cup final, while Kolbe all but secured the trophy when he scored SA's second try.

Captain Siya Kolisi, director of rugby Rassie Erasmus and vice captain Handre Pollard are expected to arrive later on Tuesday night.

There is a heavy police presence around the airport with a huge crowd to welcome the Springboks back from Japan.