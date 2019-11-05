Sisi Khampepe appointed acting deputy chief justice
With deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo not available to perform his duties because of the state capture commission of inquiry, Khampepe is acting in his position.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday appointed Constitutional Court Judge Sisi Khampepe as acting deputy chief justice.
Her appointment to the position is effective from 1 November.
She will also act as chief justice in Mogoeng Mogoeng’s place until the end of the month when he returns from leave.
With deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo not available to perform his duties because of the state capture commission of inquiry, Khampepe is acting in his position.
At the same time, she will act as chief justice of the Constitutional Court until Mogoeng returns from leave.
She will have the full functions and powers while she serves in the position.
Zondo has been away from the apex court since he was appointed to chair the commission.
Khampepe is expected to serve in his stead until he returns.
Popular in Local
-
Springboks: We're humbled, thank you SA!
-
South Africans gave us reasons to win - says Kolisi
-
CARTOON: Ministry of Good Sportsmanship
-
Mkhwebane welcomes court ruling on Zille's colonialism tweets
-
GALLERY: A rapturous welcome for the Springboks
-
Jacob Zuma is 'sick' & can't appear at state capture inquiry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.