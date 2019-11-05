View all in Latest
Sisi Khampepe appointed acting deputy chief justice

With deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo not available to perform his duties because of the state capture commission of inquiry, Khampepe is acting in his position.

FILE: Justice Sisi Khampepe pictured on 31 March 2017. Picture: EWN
FILE: Justice Sisi Khampepe pictured on 31 March 2017. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday appointed Constitutional Court Judge Sisi Khampepe as acting deputy chief justice.

Her appointment to the position is effective from 1 November.

She will also act as chief justice in Mogoeng Mogoeng’s place until the end of the month when he returns from leave.

With deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo not available to perform his duties because of the state capture commission of inquiry, Khampepe is acting in his position.

At the same time, she will act as chief justice of the Constitutional Court until Mogoeng returns from leave.

She will have the full functions and powers while she serves in the position.

Zondo has been away from the apex court since he was appointed to chair the commission.

Khampepe is expected to serve in his stead until he returns.

