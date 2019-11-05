SABC opts for skills audit over retrenchments in turnaround strategy

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
Go

SABC opts for skills audit over retrenchments in turnaround strategy

Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said the SABC would look at at a number of ways to generate revenue, as well as doing away with unnecessary costs.

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. Picture: Supplied.
Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said the SABC’s turnaround strategy had progressed well and would see the introduction of new technologies and local contents.

Ndabeni-Abrahams was responding to questions from members of the NCOP on Tuesday.

She was asked whether her department had developed any mechanisms and interventions to ensure the financial viability and sustainability of the SABC.

Ndabeni-Abrahams said the SABC would look at at a number of ways to generate revenue, as well as doing away with unnecessary costs.

She said one way to improve revenue was the introduction of over the top technology or video streaming.

“Recently, we had the CEO announce that they’re embarking on over the top technology so that people can access services whenever they want to even on their mobile devices.”

Ndabeni-Abrahams’s appearance is the first since the SABC was transferred R2.1 billion as part of a R3.2 billion total bailout.

She added that retrenchments were not part of the turnaround, but the SABC is currently conducting a skills audit of employees.

“We agreed to a skills audit so that we can retrain employees for the future of the broadcaster.”

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA