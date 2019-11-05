SABC opts for skills audit over retrenchments in turnaround strategy
Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said the SABC would look at at a number of ways to generate revenue, as well as doing away with unnecessary costs.
CAPE TOWN - Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said the SABC’s turnaround strategy had progressed well and would see the introduction of new technologies and local contents.
Ndabeni-Abrahams was responding to questions from members of the NCOP on Tuesday.
She was asked whether her department had developed any mechanisms and interventions to ensure the financial viability and sustainability of the SABC.
Ndabeni-Abrahams said the SABC would look at at a number of ways to generate revenue, as well as doing away with unnecessary costs.
She said one way to improve revenue was the introduction of over the top technology or video streaming.
“Recently, we had the CEO announce that they’re embarking on over the top technology so that people can access services whenever they want to even on their mobile devices.”
Ndabeni-Abrahams’s appearance is the first since the SABC was transferred R2.1 billion as part of a R3.2 billion total bailout.
She added that retrenchments were not part of the turnaround, but the SABC is currently conducting a skills audit of employees.
“We agreed to a skills audit so that we can retrain employees for the future of the broadcaster.”
More in Business
-
Parly told govt must implement turnaround plans to save SA’s economy
-
SA investment conference ‘opportunity to have frank discussions with business’
-
Ramaphosa celebrates launch of Tshwane automotive special economic zone
-
Financial commission says govt must stop e-tolls 'double speak'
-
Rand edges firmer as post Moody's jitters begin to wane
-
SA faces tough task to woo investors at investment conference
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.