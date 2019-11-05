SABC opts for skills audit over retrenchments in turnaround strategy

Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said the SABC would look at at a number of ways to generate revenue, as well as doing away with unnecessary costs.

CAPE TOWN - Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said the SABC’s turnaround strategy had progressed well and would see the introduction of new technologies and local contents.

Ndabeni-Abrahams was responding to questions from members of the NCOP on Tuesday.

She was asked whether her department had developed any mechanisms and interventions to ensure the financial viability and sustainability of the SABC.

She said one way to improve revenue was the introduction of over the top technology or video streaming.

“Recently, we had the CEO announce that they’re embarking on over the top technology so that people can access services whenever they want to even on their mobile devices.”

Ndabeni-Abrahams’s appearance is the first since the SABC was transferred R2.1 billion as part of a R3.2 billion total bailout.

She added that retrenchments were not part of the turnaround, but the SABC is currently conducting a skills audit of employees.

“We agreed to a skills audit so that we can retrain employees for the future of the broadcaster.”