SA investment conference ‘opportunity to have frank discussions with business’

It’s expected that while there had been positive policy developments over the past year, delegates at the conference would also discuss some of the factors that continue to be difficult in the business environment.

JOHANNESBURG - With just hours to go before the second investment conference gets under way, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic advisor said the platform would provide government with an opportunity to have frank discussions with business.

It’s expected that while there had been positive policy developments over the past year, delegates at the conference would also discuss some of the factors that continue to be difficult in the business environment.

More than 1,000 people, including local and international prospective investors, are due to attend the conference on Wednesday.

Presidential economics advisor Trudy Makhanya said while the hundreds of billions of rand were committed in foreign direct investment during last year’s conference, government is keen to increase domestic investment.

However, she concedes that while the policy uncertainty that reigned in the country over the past few years is no longer a primary problem, government still has work to do to inspire confidence.

Meanwhile, the SA Federation of Trade Unions slammed the conference, describing it as a jamboree designed to pull the wool over the eyes of South Africans and the international community.

The organisation claims that the gathering is intended to raise false hope that steps are being taken to address the low investment levels.