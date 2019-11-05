View all in Latest
Racist Vicki Momberg could face more charges when captured

Momberg has been on the run for weeks now after she failed to hand herself in to police in August after her bid to appeal her conviction and two-year sentence failed.

FILE: Convicted racist Vicki Momberg appeals her sentence at Johannesburg High Court on 11 June 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Convicted racist Vicki Momberg could face more charges when she's recaptured by police.

Momberg has been on the run for weeks now after she failed to hand herself in to police in August after her bid to appeal her conviction and two-year sentence failed.

She was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria for using the K-word 48 times as she racially abused a police officer in 2016.

Police said that she could be charged for being in contempt of court for her disappearance.

The NPA’s Phindi Mjonondwane said that Momberg had approached the Supreme Court to appeal the High Court’s ruling.

"Ms Momberg filed a notice to appeal with the Supreme Court of Appeal on 12 August coupled with a condonation for late filing od a notice of appeal which was filed on the next day which was 13 August 2019."

