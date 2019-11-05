Prasa vows those responsible for corruption will be dealt with
On Monday, Prasa gave an update on it's so-called 'war room' set up to deal with the operational crisis at Prasa and improve train services and security.
JOHANNESBURG – The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has vowed that those responsible for looting at the agency would be dealt with.
On Monday, Prasa gave an update on it's so-called 'war room', which was set up to deal with the operational crisis at the agency and to improve train services and security.
The passenger rail agency said that since its inception, more trains had been on time and there had been fewer accidents.
@MbalulaFikile Since the inception of the War Room, @metrorailgp on-time performance has improved and we are on course towards achieving our goal of 85%. The morning peak at the start of the War Room was 49% & by the end of the last week, on-time performance had increased to 60% pic.twitter.com/RW6jFcMlLn— Department of Transport (@DoTransport) November 4, 2019
Director-general at the Transport Department, Alec Moemi, said the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) was continuing with its probe at the rail agency.
“The SIU’s proclamation gives them the responsibility to try and recover all of that money throughout those years and to investigate every case properly and to look at the merits of each and every case. Ultimately, the job of the SIU is to prepare the case that the National Prosecuting Authority will have to take to court.”
