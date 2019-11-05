Philippi police hunting gunmen after girl (13) wounded in shooting

The teenager was hit by a stray bullet on Monday afternoon while she was walking home from a shop.

CAPE TOWN - Philippi police are still on the hunt for the perpetrators who shot and wounded a 13-year-old girl in Hanover Park.

She was then rushed to a nearby hospital for further care.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana: "Philippi police are investigating a case of attempted murder. A 13-year-old girl was hit by a stray bullet while she was walking from the shop. She was wounded in the arm as well as the stomach. The circumstances around this incident are under investigation."