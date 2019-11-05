Petrol, diesel & paraffin set to go down at midnight
Local
Illuminating paraffin will go down by 23 cents per litre.
JOHANNESBURG - The petrol price goes down by 13 cents a litre at midnight, while diesel will drop by between 14 and 16 cents.
On Tuesday, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy said the main reason for the fuel price decreases was lower oil prices.
The department's Robert Maake said: “The average oil price in October was $59.73 per barrel while in September it was $62.09 per barrel and also the slate levy remained zero.”
