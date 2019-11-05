PE man shot dead while dropping son at school

Police said the man was waiting in his car while his wife took their nine-year-old son to school.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been shot dead while dropping his son at school in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old is believed to have been a local taxi boss and police suspect he was targeted.

When the woman got back, two men approached the vehicle and fired shots through the driver’s side.

The man was shot in the head, neck and shoulder; he died on the scene.

His wife was not harmed but she has been taken to a local hospital.