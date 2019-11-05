Pastor gets 13-year sentence for murdering wife’s toddler
A murder charge against the child’s mother was withdrawn due to a lack of evidence.
CAPE TOWN - A pastor was on Tuesday sentenced to 13 years behind bars for the murder of his wife’s two-year-old daughter.
Lwanda Sobekwa beat Lumka Makasi, aged two, to death in May 2017 in Mfuleni, Western Cape.
Following sentencing, the child's mother Khumkala Makasi threw water at the girl’s grandmother, Nobantu Bakana.
Bakana had looked after Makasi and said she was pleased with the guilty verdict.
Outside court, she shouted “thank you, God” at which point her adopted daughter threw water at her.
“Because I thanked God for the sentence, she threw water at me. I am happy with the sentence. She’s rude.”
The court heard the girl died after she was repeatedly beaten with a wooden hanger, was kicked in the chest and sustained injuries to her skull.
