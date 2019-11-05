Parents will soon be able appeal pupil placement, says GED MEC Lesufi

Lesufi said that some parents who were not happy with where their children had been admitted would be given a chance to appeal.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi said that parents who were not happy with the placement offer for their children could appeal to the department.

Six thousand placement offers were released to parents to accept.

Over 200,000 learners have already received a place for the next academic year.

Lesufi said that not everyone would be happy.

“Those places that are filled, if people reject them we are kicking in the appeal component so that parents can appeal. Within 14-21 days we will respond to the appeal.”

The MEC said that 391 schools had already been filled.

“Areas where it is full, there is nothing we can do.”

He assured parents that no pupil would be turned away.