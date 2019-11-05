NZ take 3rd T20 against England, lead series 2-1

In reply to New Zealand's 180, England were well placed at 139 for two in the 15th over before a flurry of wickets reduced them to 166 for seven at the close.

NELSON - Late bowling strikes steered New Zealand to a 14-run victory in the third Twenty20 international against England in Nelson on Tuesday to go 2-1 up in the series.

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first with Colin de Grandhomme scoring 55 and Martin Guptill 33.

Dawid Malan cracked 55 for England and James Vince added 49 before New Zealand fought back with Lockie Ferguson and Blair Tickner both taking two for 25.

Game four in the five-match series is in Napier on Friday.