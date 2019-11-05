No charges yet against PE parents after child dies in shack fire

Shannon Brown was killed when flames engulfed their shack in Gelvandale, while her brother was saved by neighbours but sustained burn wounds.

JOHANNESBURG – Port Elizabeth police say formal charges have not been laid against the parents of a child who died in a shack fire at the weekend.

The police's Priscilla Naidu said the children's parents left them home alone when they went to a nearby shop.

“While they were on the way to the shop they noticed the shack on fire and they returned home. The little boy was saved by neighbours and sustained burns on his feet while the little girl died in the fire. It is suspected that a candle may have fallen and started the fire. An inquest is under investigation.”