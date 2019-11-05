Mossel Bay authorities fear festive season influx could worsen water crisis
Parts of the Western Cape last week received heavy rainfall, with flooding even reported in some areas but there's been little to no relief in drought-stricken areas like Mossel Bay, the Karoo and upper West Coast.
CAPE TOWN - The Mossel Bay Municipality has warned that the drought was worsening in the region.
And with the festive season drawing closer it's feared that the annual influx of tourists could exacerbate water shortages.
While dams supplying water to the City of Cape Town had seen a boost over the past week, the water situation across the greater Mossel Bay region remained concerning.
Mossel Bay gets the bulk of its potable water from the Wolwedans Dam which was about 50% full but it's drying up at a rate of about 1% a week.
The Hartebeestkuil Dam which supplies water to farmers in the Hartenbos region is effectively dry, with about 3% of its water left.
The municipality has implemented water restrictions.
