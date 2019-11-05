Mkhwebane to oppose Unite Behind's bid to set aside Prasa report

Unite Behind has approached the High Court to set aside Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report on corruption and maladministration at rail agency Prasa.

JOHANNESBURG – Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said that she would oppose an application by civil society group Unite Behind seeking to set aside her report on corruption and maladministration at rail the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

The organisation has accused Mkhwebane of covering up graft.

In April, the Public Protector released a report from the findings of her predecessor Thuli Madonsela.

Madonsela's report, titled Derailed, revealed wide-scale corruption at Prasa but deferred some aspects of the investigations for a follow-up.

Unite behind said that Mkhwebane failed to properly investigate the matter and was now accusing her of turning a blind eye to allegations of financial mismanagement, procurement irregularities and improper expenditure amounting to billions of rand.

Public Protector spokesperson Oupa Segwale said Mkhwebane would oppose the application.

"Unite Behind were not party in that particular matter. They were neither the complainant nor were they the respondents, but we have previously seen the courts granting such applicants jurisdiction on the grounds that whatever they are pursuing is in the public interest. But, be that as it may, the Public Protector will be opposing that particular matter and she stands by her report."