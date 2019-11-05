Mbalula: Prasa on course to deliver 164 train sets by end of year

This project was part of the war room project launched by him in August.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that they remained committed to rolling out 164 train sets by the end of the year.

The war room progress report showed that overall on-time performance had increased to 63% and there had been no fatal crashes since its inception.

Mbalula said that these trains would match the demand for the trains.

"Central to achieving our goals to reduce delays and cancellations to a bare minimum, there's been a focused effort to ensure that a target go 164 train sets availability by 31 December remains on course."