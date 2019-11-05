Lord Hain to focus on complicity, corruption in state capture testimony

The UK politician is expected to appear at the commission of inquiry into state capture later this month.

JOHANNESBURG – Former United Kingdom (UK) Labour politician Lord Peter Hain has told Eyewitness News he will focus on international complicity in state capture and corruption in South Africa when he testifies at the state capture commission later this month.

Hain is set to take the stand on the 18 November 2019.

He said his testimony would detail how banks, corporates and states had aided state capture and would make recommendations on how to stop this.

The Zondo commission said that Hain volunteered to give evidence.

He had previously claimed that the work of British firm Hogan Lovells at the South African Revenue Service (Sars) was similar to that of disgraced public relations firm Bell Pottinger in state capture.

But Hogan Lovell's South Africa office claimed that Hain used his parliamentary privilege to spread and perpetuate untrue allegations about the company.

Meanwhile, former President Jacob Zuma will return to the state capture commission next week to continue with this testimony.

Zuma was meant to appear last week but had asked for a postponement to deal with his corruption case.

During his last appearance, his legal team butted heads with the commission's evidence leaders over the line of questioning.