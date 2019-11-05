-
[LISTEN] Mom starts special needs school inspired by son
Sponga Zungu, founder of Inkanyezi Tuition Centre, says trying to find an appropriate school for her son was a difficult task.
A mother of a child with special needs who started a learning centre in Midrand will now see it transformed into a premier home school centre.
Sponga Zungu, who is the founder of the Inkanyezi Tuition Centre, says trying to find an appropriate school for her son was a difficult task.
We have been through about six schools already since he was diagnosed with autism and ADHD, so that for me was pretty tough.Sponga Zungu, Mother and founder of the Inkanyezi Tuition Centre
The answer was simple, I simply want the best for my child. I want an environment that will actually allow him to be himself because he is gifted differently.Sponga Zungu, Mother and founder of the Inkanyezi Tuition Centre
It warms my heart to be in a position where I am able to give other parents a platform or give their children an environment where they can be themselves.Sponga Zungu, Mother and founder of the Inkanyezi Tuition Centre
It was very important for me to partner with the likes of Equation Educators because they are an accredited institution here and it gives us that comfort to know that what we are providing is legit.Sponga Zungu, Mother and founder of the Inkanyezi Tuition Centre
The school will open its doors in January.
Equation Educators homeschool coordinator John Osakwe says apart from the other centres the organisation has, this facility will be looking at bringing about children of different backgrounds where every child will be able to benefit in their own way.
We have been championing this whole idea of homeschooling for the last five years. We have had so many children from the mainstream schools who come through our doors and have discovered that mainstream at the moment is not doing enough to accommodate these learners.John Osakwe, Homeschool coordinator - Equation Educators
If you would like to get more information about the centre call 0110371016 or email learn@equationeducators.com
Click on the link below to hear the full interview...
This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Mom starts special needs school inspired by son
