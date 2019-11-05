'We are the champions' - Kolisi, Erasmus & the Webb Ellis Cup arrive in SA
Hundreds of fans gathered the airport's arrival hall to give the team a heroes welcome after they bagged the trophy at the Rugby World Cup in Japan.
JOHANNESBURG - Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and coach Rassie Erasmus have touched down on home soil with the Webb Ellis Trophy on Tuesday.
Hundreds of fans gathered the at the OR Tambo International Airport's arrival hall to give the team a heroes welcome after they bagged the trophy at the Rugby World Cup in Japan.
WATCH LIVE: Kolisi, Erasmus & the Webb Ellis Cup touch down in SA
Earlier, Springboks winger Cheslin Kolbe said he was proud of the victory clinched by the team.
Speaking at a media briefing at the OR Tambo International Airport, Kolbe - who scored the second of two tries in the final - said there was a long road ahead.
“I am really proud of the boys. The World Cup is done, but I am sure there’s still a lot of work that can be done.”
The winger said he was grateful for the support from South Africans.
“We thank you, South Africa, for sharing this moment with us. We’re humbled and we thank you for all your support.”
He arrived earlier with World Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit, Elton Jantjies, Faf de Klerk and forwards coach Matt Proudfoot, Duane Vermeulen, Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi among others.
The flight carrying Siya Kolisi and Rassie Erasmus has landed, and the crowd is swelling with every minute. #SpringboksArrival #StrongerTogther pic.twitter.com/jTVmM5v54O— EWN Sport (@EWNsport) November 5, 2019
More in Sport
-
GALLERY: A rapturous welcome for the Springboks
-
Springboks: We're humbled, thank you SA!
-
More of Springboks' bunch of winners arrive home
-
SA World Cup-winning quartet named in Barbarians squad
-
Barrett backing Foster in All Blacks coaching search
-
Hazard's slow start gathering pace as Madrid look for attacking release
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.