'We are the champions' - Kolisi, Erasmus & the Webb Ellis Cup arrive in SA

Hundreds of fans gathered the airport's arrival hall to give the team a heroes welcome after they bagged the trophy at the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

JOHANNESBURG - Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and coach Rassie Erasmus have touched down on home soil with the Webb Ellis Trophy on Tuesday.

Hundreds of fans gathered the at the OR Tambo International Airport's arrival hall to give the team a heroes welcome after they bagged the trophy at the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

WATCH LIVE: Kolisi, Erasmus & the Webb Ellis Cup touch down in SA

Earlier, Springboks winger Cheslin Kolbe said he was proud of the victory clinched by the team.

Speaking at a media briefing at the OR Tambo International Airport, Kolbe - who scored the second of two tries in the final - said there was a long road ahead.

“I am really proud of the boys. The World Cup is done, but I am sure there’s still a lot of work that can be done.”

The winger said he was grateful for the support from South Africans.

“We thank you, South Africa, for sharing this moment with us. We’re humbled and we thank you for all your support.”

He arrived earlier with World Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit, Elton Jantjies, Faf de Klerk and forwards coach Matt Proudfoot, Duane Vermeulen, Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi among others.