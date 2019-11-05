Jacob Zuma to return to Zondo Inquiry next week

AfriForum to represent Senzo Meyiwa family in bid to solve murder
Zuma was meant to appear last week but had asked for a postponement to deal with his corruption case.
JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma will return to the state capture commission next week after his last appearance saw his legal team butt heads with the commission's evidence leaders.
More to follow.
