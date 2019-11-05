Jacob Zuma is 'sick' & can't appear at state capture inquiry

The commission had issued a statement on Tuesday, saying Jacob Zuma would appear from Monday to Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma will not testify at the state commission of inquiry next week after all.

But the former president’s lawyers say he’s ill and will not make it.

Zuma was meant to appear last week already but had asked for a postponement to deal with his corruption case.

During his last appearance, his legal team butted heads with the commission’s evidence leaders over the line of questioning.