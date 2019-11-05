Gauteng Health Dept concerned by high number of violent deaths

In the past financial year, over 4,800 deaths were recorded as a result of gunshots, stabbing and assault.

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Department of Health said most of the corpses in state mortuaries were of people who died due to violence.

Health MEC Bandile Masuku said the rate of unnatural deaths as a result of violence remained a serious concern.

He said one of the major contributing factors was the high level of alcohol consumption in the country.