Gauteng Health Dept concerned by high number of violent deaths
In the past financial year, over 4,800 deaths were recorded as a result of gunshots, stabbing and assault.
JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Department of Health said most of the corpses in state mortuaries were of people who died due to violence.
In the past financial year, over 4,800 deaths were recorded as a result of gunshots, stabbing and assault, however, this is slightly down from the previous financial year.
Health MEC Bandile Masuku said the rate of unnatural deaths as a result of violence remained a serious concern.
Response to the @GPLegislature: Breakdown on the causes of death— Dr Bandile Masuku (@bandilemasuku) November 4, 2019
Glasnost in Health#GrowingGautengTogether@GautengANC @ancgplcaucus pic.twitter.com/1b2Two7NxM
He said one of the major contributing factors was the high level of alcohol consumption in the country.
