Extra personal security warranted, says Prasa CEO Kweyama

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
Go

Extra personal security warranted, says Prasa CEO Kweyama

Prasa's decision to give board chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama bodyguards had been brought into question but she said that the move could be backed up.

FILE: A screengrab of Prasa board chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama.
FILE: A screengrab of Prasa board chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama.
8 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa)'s board chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama said that the extra personal security she'd been given by the agency was warranted and was found to be necessary.

Kweyama was addressing the media, along with Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and other executives, on the Prasa war room.

They'd recorded improvements in arrival times for trains and stopping and fatal accidents.

One of the mandates of the war room was to cut irregular expenditure.

That's why it had resolved to cancel its contracts with private security companies.

Prasa's decision to give Kweyama bodyguards had been brought into question but she said that the move could be backed up.

"Only when I was hijacked and kidnapped and dumped at a station a security risk assessment was done internally and externally by saps and that security risk assessment is the one that said I should have bodyguards."

Kweyama said that this decision was reviewed by Prasa every six months.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA