Extra personal security warranted, says Prasa CEO Kweyama

JOHANNESBURG - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa)'s board chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama said that the extra personal security she'd been given by the agency was warranted and was found to be necessary.

Kweyama was addressing the media, along with Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and other executives, on the Prasa war room.

They'd recorded improvements in arrival times for trains and stopping and fatal accidents.

One of the mandates of the war room was to cut irregular expenditure.

That's why it had resolved to cancel its contracts with private security companies.

Prasa's decision to give Kweyama bodyguards had been brought into question but she said that the move could be backed up.

"Only when I was hijacked and kidnapped and dumped at a station a security risk assessment was done internally and externally by saps and that security risk assessment is the one that said I should have bodyguards."

Kweyama said that this decision was reviewed by Prasa every six months.