Economic cluster ministers set for NCOP grilling over land expropriation, SABC
Economic cluster ministers, like Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille, can expect a number of questions from members of the NCOP, from whether any land will be expropriated in terms of the proposed Expropriation Bill, to whether Section 25 of the Constitution will be amended.
CAPE TOWN - Ministers in the economic cluster will on Tuesday face members of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) to respond to questions about a number of issues from land expropriation to plans to combat festive season road deaths.
They include Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille and Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.
Economic cluster ministers, like Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille, can expect a number of questions from members of the NCOP, from whether any land will be expropriated in terms of the proposed Expropriation Bill, to whether Section 25 of the Constitution will be amended.
One of the questions posed to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula was about whether his department had any short and long term plans to address the high number of accidents and road deaths during the festive season.
Mbalula will also provide members with details on the backlog of operating licences for tourist transport operators at the National Public Transport Regulator.
Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams will have her hands full responding to questions around the financial sustainability of the SABC.
The public broadcaster, which was declared technically insolvent at the end of January, received a R3.2 billion bailout last month and Ndabeni-Abrahams is expected to provide members with an update.
