CT, WC dam levels higher but rainfall below average for fifth year
As the rainy season comes to the end, Cape Town dams have increased and stand at 84.5%.
CAPE TOWN - As the rainy season comes to the end, Cape Town dams have increased and stand at 84.5%.
It is up by 2.4% from the previous week.
The City of Cape Town said that even though dams levels had increased, it was reminding residents that rainfall this year was again below average.
It said this was the fifth winter running that this has been the case.
Dam levels in the Western Cape also increased and stood at 66%.
Spokesperson for the provincial Department of Environmental Affairs James-Brent Styan said that government was still concerned about the situation in the Karoo and the West Coast.
"We continue to provide support to farmers and others affected and we want to continue to urge the public, visitors and others to use water sparingly and responsibly, especially in the coming periods where we do expect demand to increase due to the fact that it is summer."
Popular in Local
-
CARTOON: Ministry of Good Sportsmanship
-
Racist Vicki Momberg could face more charges when captured
-
Unite Behind: PP's Prasa report proof she doesn't understand her duties
-
Authorities probing cause, severity of sinkholes in Benoni and Centurion
-
Mkhwebane to oppose Unite Behind's bid to set aside Prasa report
-
Economic cluster ministers set for NCOP grilling over land expropriation, SABC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.