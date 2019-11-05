View all in Latest
CT, WC dam levels higher but rainfall below average for fifth year

As the rainy season comes to the end, Cape Town dams have increased and stand at 84.5%.

A view of the Theewaterskloof Dam near Cape Town. Picture: EWN
A view of the Theewaterskloof Dam near Cape Town. Picture: EWN
6 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - As the rainy season comes to the end, Cape Town dams have increased and stand at 84.5%.

It is up by 2.4% from the previous week.

The City of Cape Town said that even though dams levels had increased, it was reminding residents that rainfall this year was again below average.

It said this was the fifth winter running that this has been the case.

Dam levels in the Western Cape also increased and stood at 66%.

Spokesperson for the provincial Department of Environmental Affairs James-Brent Styan said that government was still concerned about the situation in the Karoo and the West Coast.

"We continue to provide support to farmers and others affected and we want to continue to urge the public, visitors and others to use water sparingly and responsibly, especially in the coming periods where we do expect demand to increase due to the fact that it is summer."

