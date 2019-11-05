View all in Latest
Clijsters' 2020 comeback delayed by knee injury

Kim Clijsters, 36, last played on the WTA tour in 2012 and had announced in September that she was planning to make a comeback when the new season begins in January.

FILE: GSLD Honoree Kim Clijsters speaks onstage at the 32nd Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner To Benefit The Miami Project/Buoniconti Fund To Cure Paralysis at New York Hilton Midtown on 25 September 2017 in New York City. Picture: AFP
FILE: GSLD Honoree Kim Clijsters speaks onstage at the 32nd Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner To Benefit The Miami Project/Buoniconti Fund To Cure Paralysis at New York Hilton Midtown on 25 September 2017 in New York City. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

BENGALURU - Kim Clijsters’ tennis comeback in January has been pushed back as she recovers from a knee injury, the four-times Grand Slam champion said on Monday.

Clijsters, 36, last played on the WTA tour in 2012 and had announced in September that she was planning to make a comeback when the new season begins in January.

“I’ve had to make the decision that I will not be able to compete in January. I am undergoing rehab and treatment for a knee injury,” Clijsters said on Twitter.

“It’s a setback but I’m determined as ever to get back to the game I love.”

Clijsters’ decision to make a comeback will mark her second return to the sport after first retiring in 2007 to start a family.

With 41 singles titles to her name, Clijsters hung up her racket after the 2012 U.S. Open and later worked as a tennis commentator.

