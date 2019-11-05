Clijsters' 2020 comeback delayed by knee injury
Kim Clijsters, 36, last played on the WTA tour in 2012 and had announced in September that she was planning to make a comeback when the new season begins in January.
BENGALURU - Kim Clijsters’ tennis comeback in January has been pushed back as she recovers from a knee injury, the four-times Grand Slam champion said on Monday.
“I’ve had to make the decision that I will not be able to compete in January. I am undergoing rehab and treatment for a knee injury,” Clijsters said on Twitter.
“It’s a setback but I’m determined as ever to get back to the game I love.”
Clijsters’ decision to make a comeback will mark her second return to the sport after first retiring in 2007 to start a family.
With 41 singles titles to her name, Clijsters hung up her racket after the 2012 U.S. Open and later worked as a tennis commentator.
