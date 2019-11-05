Case against Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder accused moved to High Court

Luyanda Botha appeared in court on Tuesday morning facing two counts of rape, one of murder and a charge of defeating the ends of justice.

CAPE TOWN - The case against a former postal worker accused of the rape and murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana is to be transferred to the High Court.

He'll be back in court on Thursday.

The 19-year-old woman was sexually assaulted and murdered in August at a Claremont post office.