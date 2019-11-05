Mkhwebane welcomes court ruling on Zille's colonialism tweets

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has welcomed the dismissal of Helen Zille's application to have her remedial action set aside and reviewed on her colonialism tweets.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane welcomed the dismissal of former Western Cape Premier Helen Zille's application to have her report on her controversial colonialism tweets reviewed and set aside.

On Tuesday, Pretoria High Court Judge Malebo Habedi dismissed Zille's application with costs.

In his judgment, Habedi found that the application was moot and academic since the remedial action had directed the provincial legislature to take action against Zille while she was still premier.

The Public Protector found that Zille's 2018 tweets, where she claimed that the legacy of colonialism was not all bad, was in violation of the executive code of ethics.