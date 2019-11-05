Mkhwebane welcomes court ruling on Zille's colonialism tweets
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has welcomed the dismissal of Helen Zille's application to have her remedial action set aside and reviewed on her colonialism tweets.
On Tuesday, Pretoria High Court Judge Malebo Habedi dismissed Zille's application with costs.
On Tuesday, Pretoria High Court Judge Malebo Habedi dismissed Zille's application with costs.
In his judgment, Habedi found that the application was moot and academic since the remedial action had directed the provincial legislature to take action against Zille while she was still premier.
The Public Protector found that Zille's 2018 tweets, where she claimed that the legacy of colonialism was not all bad, was in violation of the executive code of ethics.
#PPvsZille Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has welcomed the dismissal of Helen Zille's application to have her remedial action set aside and reviewed on her pro-colonialism tweets. BD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 5, 2019
It's dismissed with costs.
