Mkhwebane welcomes court ruling on Zille's colonialism tweets

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
Go

Mkhwebane welcomes court ruling on Zille's colonialism tweets

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has welcomed the dismissal of Helen Zille's application to have her remedial action set aside and reviewed on her colonialism tweets.

FILE: Helen Zille. Picture: EWN.
FILE: Helen Zille. Picture: EWN.
11 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane welcomed the dismissal of former Western Cape Premier Helen Zille's application to have her report on her controversial colonialism tweets reviewed and set aside.

On Tuesday, Pretoria High Court Judge Malebo Habedi dismissed Zille's application with costs.

In his judgment, Habedi found that the application was moot and academic since the remedial action had directed the provincial legislature to take action against Zille while she was still premier.

The Public Protector found that Zille's 2018 tweets, where she claimed that the legacy of colonialism was not all bad, was in violation of the executive code of ethics.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA