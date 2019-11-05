Bok heroes Kolisi, Erusmus arriving later than expected

SA Rugby said that the flight carrying the first batch of players, which included Pieter-Steph du Toit, Duane Vermeulen, Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi, was still due to arrive at the scheduled time of 4.30pm.

JOHANNESBURG – SA Rugby has confirmed that the flight carrying Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, coach Rassie Erusmus and other players has been delayed and is expected to arrive after 7pm on Tuesday.

In a statement released on Tuesday morning, SA Rugby said that the flight carrying the first batch of players, which included Pieter-Steph du Toit, Duane Vermeulen, Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi, was still due to arrive at the scheduled time of 4.30pm.

🛬‼ UPDATED ARRIVAL INFORMATION! Due to a technical delay in Sydney, one of the flights bringing the Boks home, will only land after 7pm tonight. Other flights are still on time. Details here: https://t.co/oZgWgwNJZy pic.twitter.com/Fn0jXGGwy8 — Springboks (@Springboks) November 5, 2019

At the same time, the Gautrain is offering supporters wearing Bok gear a free ride from any station to the OR Tambo International Airport and back to welcome the Rugby World Cup champions.

The offer is limited to passengers who do not have any luggage but are wearing the Springbok jersey, a supporter’s T-shirt or any other regalia.

Passengers may begin boarding to the airport from 1:30pm to 15:30pm and return from 6pm to 8pm.

WATCH: Fans ready to celebrate Bok RWC win on champion's tour of SA