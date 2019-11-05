View all in Latest
Authorities probing cause, severity of sinkholes in Benoni and Centurion

MEC Jacob Mamabolo says a thorough geo-technical investigation will determine the cause and severity of the two separate holes.

A four-meter-deep sinkhole on Snake Road near the N12 is being investigated. Picture: Jacob Mamabolo/Twitter
A four-meter-deep sinkhole on Snake Road near the N12 is being investigated. Picture: Jacob Mamabolo/Twitter
Veronica Mokhoali 57 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – As motorists in Johannesburg welcomed the reopening of the M2 motorway, residents in Benoni and Centurion were facing road closures due to developing sinkholes in the area.

MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo said that a four-meter-deep sinkhole on Snake Road near the N12 was being investigated while another on the R50, on Delmas Road, had been cordoned off.

Mamabolo said that a thorough geo-technical investigation would determine the cause and severity of the two separate holes.

However, the MEC said that the legacy of mining across the province could be the cause.

“The reality of the matter is that we are seeing a frequency of sinkholes breaking out in various parts of the province. As you know, the history of our province is [that] of gold mining.”

