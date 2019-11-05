Authorities probing cause, severity of sinkholes in Benoni and Centurion
MEC Jacob Mamabolo says a thorough geo-technical investigation will determine the cause and severity of the two separate holes.
JOHANNESBURG – As motorists in Johannesburg welcomed the reopening of the M2 motorway, residents in Benoni and Centurion were facing road closures due to developing sinkholes in the area.
MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo said that a four-meter-deep sinkhole on Snake Road near the N12 was being investigated while another on the R50, on Delmas Road, had been cordoned off.
SINKHOLE DEVELOPING— Jacob Mamabolo (@JacobMamaboloSA) November 2, 2019
The 4 meter Snake Road sinkhole in Benoni is developing further. The road is closed between Golden Drive and Pioneer Road. Road users are urged to use Tom Jones offramp towards Heidelberg.
Be extra cautious when driving in the area. pic.twitter.com/flOzWi5avm
Mamabolo said that a thorough geo-technical investigation would determine the cause and severity of the two separate holes.
However, the MEC said that the legacy of mining across the province could be the cause.
“The reality of the matter is that we are seeing a frequency of sinkholes breaking out in various parts of the province. As you know, the history of our province is [that] of gold mining.”
