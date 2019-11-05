ANC must not have feelings about unions fighting for workers - Zikalala
Kwazulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala was addressing Popcru’s national congress in Durban on Tuesday.
DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said the African National Congress should not find it offensive when trade unions take on government over workers' issues.
Zikalala was addressing Popcru’s national congress in Durban on Tuesday.
The event is taking place as the police and prisons union plans to go toe-to-toe with the government over renewed pressures to slash the Wage Bill.
Popcru’s Richard Mamabolo said fears over jobs cuts within the police service were revived in August when SAPS management announced it had been instructed by Treasury to cut its budget by over R20 billion over the next three years.
Mamabolo said this would result in 23,000 jobs being lost and the union would not stand for it.
Zikalala said the union was correct in fighting for workers' rights.
“The ANC should not have any feelings if Cosatu or any union stands firm for the interests of workers.”
The union represents 150,000 members and its congress is being attended by 1,200 delegates. President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address it on Thursday.
