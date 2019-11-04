Zola Yeye: Boks win gave hope to the hopeless

South Africa beat England 32-12 in the final on Saturday, in Yokohama, to lift the trophy for the third time.

CAPE TOWN - Former Springboks team manager Zola Yeye has applauded the leadership of coach Rassie Erasmus and captain Siya Kolisi, saying they have given hope to the hopeless.

Yeye became the first black African team manager in the history of the Springboks when he took over from Arthrob Pietersen from 2006 to 2007.

He said this moment would never be forgotten in South Africa.

"A lot of these boys are playing tournaments weekend in and weekend out without having any imagination that they'll ever play for the Springboks, let alone playing for a provincial team or a franchise," said Yeye.

"Now they're parading worldwide beeing seen as the champions of the world. That is so motivating for the young players, it's times like these when we need heroes and mentors."

The man from Kwazakhele Rugby Union (KWARU) was a feared winger during the days of the South Africa Cup Competition.

Yeye said the role assistant coach Mzwandile Stick played mustn't be forgotten.

"Siya got the ball in both hands and did us proud - this is remarkable and incredible because a lot of us are given opportunities and drop the ball. From these ordinary beginnings things have become shining light and inspiration to many young boys," said Yeye.

"First and foremost, Rassie is a remarkable individual and we just have forgotten about the assistant coach Mzwandile Stick, who has done remarkably well for himself after he was dropped by Allister Coetzee, then for Rassie to call him back and for him to add value is dividends for these guys. When you see a team of young boys put together bearing fruits it's so wonderful and there'll always be trailblazers and pioneers - these young boys are pursuing the legacy that was left behind."