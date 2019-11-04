Zim medical students angry over university decision to schedule exams in 3 weeks
The students said they would be assessed on things they should have been taught by doctors who've been on strike for the past two months.
HARARE - Medical students are on Monday furious over a decision by the University of Zimbabwe's College of Health Sciences to schedule exams in three weeks’ time.
The students said they would be assessed on things they should have been taught by doctors who've been on strike for the past two months.
In a letter to their dean, the University of Zimbabwe medical students said many of them had missed out on bedside training and clinical assessments done during ward rounds.
The doctors who were supposed to oversee this part of the course have been on strike since early September.
The students said despite being given assurances that their finals would be postponed, the College of Health Sciences has now set 25 November for the exams. They want that decision reversed.
There’s still no end in sight for the doctors’ strike, with the government saying it could not afford to meet their demand for local salaries indexed to the US-dollar.
Popular in Africa
-
Zimbabwe minister charged with corruption costing $3.7 million
-
Khama wants probes into Botswana intelligence bodies' alleged abuse of power
-
Egypt forces say they kill 83 militants in Sinai
-
Khama denies claims he opened offshore accounts linked to Motsepe-Radebe
-
Clinton warns Ramaphosa on handling land expropriation
-
Botswana’s Umbrella for Democratic Change to challenge election results
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.