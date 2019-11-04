Zim medical students angry over university decision to schedule exams in 3 weeks

The students said they would be assessed on things they should have been taught by doctors who've been on strike for the past two months.

HARARE - Medical students are on Monday furious over a decision by the University of Zimbabwe's College of Health Sciences to schedule exams in three weeks’ time.



The students said they would be assessed on things they should have been taught by doctors who've been on strike for the past two months.

In a letter to their dean, the University of Zimbabwe medical students said many of them had missed out on bedside training and clinical assessments done during ward rounds.

The doctors who were supposed to oversee this part of the course have been on strike since early September.

The students said despite being given assurances that their finals would be postponed, the College of Health Sciences has now set 25 November for the exams. They want that decision reversed.

There’s still no end in sight for the doctors’ strike, with the government saying it could not afford to meet their demand for local salaries indexed to the US-dollar.