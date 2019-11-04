WCED pleased with smooth running of matric exams

The National Senior Certificate exams kicked off about three weeks ago.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department said it had been smooth sailing for matric exams so far.

The department's Bronagh Hammond: "The Western Cape Education Department is very pleased with how the exams have been run thus far. We have some very big exams coming up this week which include, Geography, English, Physical Science, Life Science as well as Business Studies."