WC govt invests over R160m in disability programmes

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Social Development Department on Monday committed more than R160 million for programmes and initiatives for people with disabilities in the current financial year.

The budget has more than tripled over the past decade.

The country’s currently marking national disability rights awareness month.

Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez said: “The department is also working in partnership with the NGOs sector to improve services and a shift on policy development on disability.”